17 IPS officers transferred in Raj, Kapil Garg new DGP

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Kapil Garg was made the new Director General of Rajasthan Police on Thursday. Garg, a 1983batch officer, who was the chairman of police housing and construction corporation, was among 17 IPS officers who were transferred on Thursday night. In the first transfer list of IPS officers after Ashok Gehlot assumed charge as chief minister, Bikaner and Kota range IGs were also transferred. Omprakash Galhotra, who was the DGP, was shifted to civil defence as director general. Special DG Law and Order NRK Reddy was transferred to Sardar Patel University of Police Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, as pro-vice-chancellor. ML Lathar, who was ADG CID (civil rights), will be the ADG administration and law and order. ADG ATS and SOG Umesh Mirsha was made the ADG, intelligence, while Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agrawal was transferred to state disaster action force as ADG in place of BL Soni who will be the ADG of crime. Anand Kumar Srivastava will be the new police commissioner of Jaipur. He was the range IG, Kota. Bikaner IG Dinesh MN will now be IG, intelligence, Jaipur. BL Meena, IG training, was shifted to Bikaner as IG, while IG provisioning and welfare-PHQ Bipin Kumar Pandey will be the new IG Kota. PTI SDA INDIND