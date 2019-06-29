17 killed in wall collapse following continuous rains in Pune

Mumbai, Jun 29 ( PTI) At least 17 people were killed as a portion of the compound wall of a residential complex collapsed on shanties following incessant rains in Pune, police said Saturday. The shanties were built for the labourers working at a construction site nearby, they said. The compound wall collapsed around 1.45 am Friday night in the Kondhawa area, an official said. Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall. Police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation, he said. Three injured were admitted at a nearby hospital, he said. PTI DC SMNSMN