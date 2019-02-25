17 sent to judicial custody for aiding mass-copying during board exam in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Seventeen people have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case of aiding mass-copying at an exam centre here during the Uttar Pradesh board examinations.The accused, including superintendent of the centre Yogender Pal, arrested during a Special Task Force raid were produced in a local court here Sunday.The alleged mass copying was caught during the Class 12th Physics paper Saturday when the Special Task Force raided the examination centre upon a tipoff.Officials had seized solved examination papers, a pistol, mobile and exam guides from the centre. PTI CORR IJTIJT