17-year-old boy attacked with blade outside school

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was attacked with a blade outside his school in New Friends Colony area here, police said on Friday. The Class XII student was returning home with four of his friends when he got into a fight with another boy who studies in a nearby school, they said.The police said the accused pulled out a blade and attacked the victim, following which he and his friends fled the scene. The incident took place around 2:30 pm on Thursday. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said, "We have registered a case against the accused boys under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons). The officers are probing the matter and verifying claims made by the victims." PTI NIT IJT