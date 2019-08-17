17-year-old drowns in overflowing Hamirpur dam

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy drowned in an overflowing dam in Kuthera area in the district on Saturday, police said.He had been missing since August 15, and it seems he drowned in the dam which is overflowing because of heavy rains in the district over the past two days, a police spokesperson said. His body has been handed over to the family after postmortem, they said.Heavy rains have lashed the district over the past two days and the rainfall intensified this morning, affecting normal life, officials said.River Beas and its tributaries, running through the district, are flowing near the danger mark. Dams and ponds located in different parts of the district have filled to capacity due to heavy rains, they said.The district administration has advised people not to venture near the rivers, rivulets and ponds to prevent any untoward incident. PTI COR DJI MAZ MAZ TIRTIR