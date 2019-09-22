scorecardresearch
17-year-old held for raping teen in Himachal Pradesh: Police Minor Boy Booked for raping a teenager girl '

Shimla, Sep 22 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy has allegedly raped a teenage girl in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday.The boy allegedly coaxed the-14-year-old girl and made physical relations with her, Kullu's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.The boy was apprehended after a case was registered against him at the women's police station, he said.The boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) after his medical examination, while the girl will be presented before the magistrate for recording statement, the officer said. PTI DJI SOMSOM

