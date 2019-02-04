17-year-old killed in UP's Gonda, body found in field

Gonda (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed over an old enmity at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said Monday.The incident happened in Ragi village in Tarabganj area of the district.The boy, Mohit, was differently-abled and was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday by one Rajesh Singh, they said.Mohit's body was found in a field on Sunday, officials said.A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they added. PTI CORR ABN MAZ MAZ SOMSOM