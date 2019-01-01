17-yr-old hacked to death in Krishna dist

Machilipatnam (AP), Jan 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old student was allegedly hacked to death under Ghantasala police limits in Krishna district on Tuesday, officials said. The accused,Anjaneyulu, reportedly attacked the victim when he was coming back home from college on a bicycle, they said. The boy was found dead, in the pool of blood at a sugarcane field in Devarakota village. Speaking to PTI, Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police V Pothuraju said, "The two were in an extramarital affair with a woman, leading to a dispute between them. All three belong to Vokkalagadda village of Challapalli mandal in Krishna district." The woman separated from her husband after a fight, police said adding now she lives with her two children at her native village in Vokkalagadda. The victim is a second year ITI College student. Anjaneyulu, is a toddy plant tapper. He is said to have attacked the youth with a farm knife. "Anjaneyulu has been arrested. He has confessed to the crime," said the DSP. A case was registered in Ghantasala Police Station and investigation is on based on the complaint lodged by the parents of the victim. The body was sent to Avanigadda Government Hospital and post-mortem will be performed on Wednesday, said police. PTI CORR IND