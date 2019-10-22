170 cases of fake news on social media, maximum in Assam: NCRB data

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A total of 170 cases of "fake news on social media" were registered across the country in 2017, with Assam recording the maximum number of 56, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Uttar Pradesh registered 21 such cases, falling under cyber crime offences category, during the year, according to the government data, released after a delay of more than one year. Madhya Pradesh recorded 17 such cases, while Odisha, Kerala and Maharashtra registered 13, 12 and 11 cases respectively in 2017, the NCRB said. Next in the list was Telangana (eight), followed by West Bengal (seven), Haryana (five), and Delhi (four), the data showed. Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu registered three cases each in this category, while Himachal Pradesh and Punjab had two each during the period. Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Uttarakhand registered one case each of fake news on social media, while other states and union territories had none, according to the data. The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.PTI KIS SMN