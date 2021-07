Banihal, Jun 14 (PTI) Over 170 sheep and goats were killed in a lighting strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district Friday, officials said. The lightening struck a high-altitude pasture in Habal Gouth-Trana belt in Banihal sub-division, they said. The cattle belonged to Nazir Ahmed, Juma, Abul Rehman and Lala Bakarwal, they said. PTI CORR AB INDIND