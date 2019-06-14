scorecardresearch
170 sheep, goats killed in lightning strike in Ramban

(Eds: fixing typo in heading and para 1) Banihal, Jun 14 (PTI) Over 170 sheep and goats were killed in a lightning strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district Friday, officials said. The lightning struck a high-altitude pasture in Habal Gouth-Trana belt in Banihal sub-division, they said. The cattle belonged to Nazir Ahmed, Juma, Abul Rehman and Lala Bakarwal, they said. PTI CORR AB INDINDIND

