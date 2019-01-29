17.1% rise in passengers on Aqua Line on first Monday: NMRC figures

Noida (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Over 37,000 passengers have availed rides on the Noida-Greater Noida metro in the first three days since its opening, with nearly 14,000 using the Aqua Line on Monday, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation officials.The metro service between the twin-cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was inaugurated Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and it opened for citizens the next day, January 26, albeit curtailed timings of 10 am to 5 pm.According to official figures, 11,625 people used the rail service on Saturday, 11,835 on Sunday and 13,857 on Monday, totalling 37,317 passengers in first three days. Monday was the first day of full-fledged service on the line from 6 am to 10 pm.Rs 6.01 lakh were earned in cash, while 497 metro cards were also sold on Monday, up from Rs 4.98 lakh collection and 386 cards sale on Sunday and 3.60 lakh collection and 266 card sales on Saturday, NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay told PTI.Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the rail service caters 21 stations --15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida, spread over a distance of 29.7-km.The Aqua Line runs from 6 am to 10 pm except on Sundays, when it begins at 8 pm, according to the NMRC.PTI KIS ANBANB