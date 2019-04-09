172 candidates file nomination papers in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI)A total of 172 candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday, the last day for submitting the papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan, Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar said. At 28, the maximum nominations were filed from Jalore constituency while the minimum were from Banswara (5), Kumar said, adding that the candidates filed 260 nominations from 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Wednesday. The nominations can be withdrawn till April 12. Some of the prominent names included Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from Jodhpur, Congress leader Riju Jhunjhunwala from Ajmer and BJP's Om Birla from Kota. Polling in the state will be held in two phases. In the first phase, votes will be polled on 13 seats including Tonk-Sawimadhapur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. A total of 25,74,914 voters will exercise their franchise at 28,182 polling stations. Kumar said that notification for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be released on Wednesday. Scrutiny will be done on April 20 and the nominations can be withdrawn till April 22. In the second phase, 12 Lok Sabha seats including Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur urban, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will vote on May 6.PTI AG RHL