173 candidates file 229 sets of nomination papers in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) A total of 173 candidates filed 229 sets of nomination papers on the last day of filing nominations in Rajasthan Thursday. The nominations were filed for 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state which will go to polls in the fifth phase of polling on May 6, officials said. A maximum (41) of nomination papers were filed by 34 candidates in Jaipur Lok Sabha seat, while the minimum (eight) nominations were filed by five candidates in Karauli-Dholpur constituency, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.Those who filed the nomination papers Thursday include Union Minister of State and BJP candidate from Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress candidate from Alwar Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal in Nagaur among others.The RLP is contesting on Nagaur seat in alliance with the BJP.Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 20 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is April 22.Polling in the 12 constituencies of Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will take place on May 6.Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, out of which 13 will go to polls on April 29. PTI SDA SRY