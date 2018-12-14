17,590 girls in the age group of 11 to 14 years mainstreamed back to school: WCD

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) As many as 17,590 girls in the age group of 11 to 14 years have been mainstreamed back to school since April, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday. The girls were mainstreamed under the Scheme for Adolescent Girls through which girls who dropped out were counselled and motivated to go back to formal schooling or skill training, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar told the Lok Sabha. "Under the nutrition part of the scheme, the government is providing nutrition support of 600 calories, 18-20 grams of protein and micronutrients at Rs 9.50 per beneficiary per day for 300 days in a year to out-of-school adolescent girls (11 to 14 years)," he said. The non-nutrition component of the scheme has a built-in factor to motivate out-of-school girls to go back to formal schooling or skill training, he added. "In 2018-19, as reported by states/UTs, 17,590 girls have been mainstreamed to schools," he said. "Under the Nutrition component, as reported by the states, 5.9 lakh out-of-school adolescent girls of age 11 to 14 years have been provided nutrition, 1.97 lakh received iron and folic acid supplementation, 1.67 lakh received nutrition and health education and life skill education during 2018-19 (financial year)," he said. "Under the scheme Kishori Health Cards were given to all adolescent girls that are maintained at the Anganwadi Centre (AWC). The details of achievements and success made under the scheme are marked on these card," he said. The card also carries important milestones of adolescent girls. Information/guidance about entry and re-entry into formal schools and motivation to do the same is provided in coordination with Education Department and with the support from School Management Committees (SMCs) and teachers, he said.PTI UZM INDIND