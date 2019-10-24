18 border tracks sanctioned for ITBP in Arunachal: MoS Reddy

Greater Noida, Oct 24 (PTI) The government has approved construction of 18 border tracks along the Chinese front in Arunachal Pradesh, describing it as a "critical infrastructure" to enhance the capability of the border-guarding force ITBP, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.Addressing the force on their 58th Raising Day, the minister of state for home said the government plans to give "more strength" and entrust "more security roles" to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police."We have approved critical infrastructure for construction of 18 local tracks in Arunachal Pradesh with a length of more than 1,607 km and project cost of Rs 1,175 crore," Reddy said at an ITBP base here.A senior official said these tracks will be like approach-routes that supplement the main border roads of the region.The force will soon be provided two helicopters for transporting rations, other logistical items and small components of troops to high-altitude posts that face harsh weather and sub-zero temperature, Reddy said.The minister lauded the role of the force in ensuring security along the borders, in the hinterland and also guarding Indian missions in the terror attacks-prone Afghanistan.Reddy officiated as the chief guest of the event as Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not attend it due to an exigency.The MoS added that the force has done "remarkable work" to win the hearts and minds of the local population, be it the border areas or other operational areas like those affected by naxal violence.Reddy said 45 new roads have been sanctioned as 'ITBP priority roads' in the border areas at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.He also said that since 2014, 23 new new border outposts (BOPs) of the ITBP have been created along this border that runs from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.The force has been sanctioned a total of 42 BOPs and 19 more are to be built along this frontier.The 90,000-strong ITBP was raised in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression and it is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China. PTI NES NES ABHABH