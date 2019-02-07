18 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) As several parts of the national capital reported severe rain and hailstorm Thursday, airport officials said 14 domestic flights and four international ones were diverted to nearby cities between 6 pm and 7 pm. "In between 6 pm and 7 pm, nine flights were diverted to Jaipur airport. In the same time period, three flights each were diverted to Lucknow airport and Amritsar airport. Two flights were diverted to Varanasi and one flight to Indore in this one-hour period," the official added. According to another airport official, four out of the nine flights diverted to Jaipur were of Air India. "These four flights of Air India were heading to Delhi from Varanasi, Kathmandu, Dubai and Kabul," he said.Vistara airlines said on Twitter that its flight from Guwahati to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather. It added that its Bangalore-Delhi flight was diverted to Lucknow and its Kolkata-Delhi flight was diverted to Varanasi. PTI DSP IJT