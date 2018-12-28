18 high-powered pumps being moved to Meghalaya mining site

By D Banjop Mukhim Khliehriat, (Meghalaya), Dec 28 (PTI) Pump manufacturing company Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Coal India on Friday are jointly moving 18 high-powered pumps to a remote coal mine here where 15 diggers have been trapped since its flooding a fortnight ago, officials said.The Indian Air Force joined the rescue operation andairlifted 10 pumps from Bhubaneswar. Its personnel havelanded in Guwahati, 270 kilometres away from the 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine, they said.Two surveyors from Kirloskar Brothers Ltd arrived atthe site Thursday night from Pune and 10 pumps of the company are on the way to Shillong, East Jaintia Hills district Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI. General Manager of North Eastern Coalfields J Bora arrived with two officers of the company in the afternoonand they were followed by a 10-member team of experts of the Coal India (CIL) to the site to begin the assesment of the situation, he said. The illegal rat-hole coal mine is located at Lumtharivillage near Khliehriat, the headquarters of East JaintiaHills district. It got flooded when water from nearby Lyteinriver gushed into it on December 13, trapping the 15diggers. Bora said CIL has mobilised eight high-powered pumpsfrom its establishments across the country and the pumps willbe transported to the site by road. The farthest place from where a pump has beenmobilised is Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh and the truck carrying itwill take three to four days to arrive, Bora said.The CIL team, he said, will conduct all necessaryexercises prior to the arrival of the pumps and it will takeabout eight hours to complete the fitting of each pump beforeit can be put into operation."We are waiting for the initial 10 high-powered pumps.They will be brought here in the evening today," the SP said.The high-powered pumps will be transported in trailersfrom Guwahati till about two kilometres from the accident site. From there vehicles have been requisitioned to carry them to the mine, a senior district official said.Meanwhile, a 20-member team of the Odisha Fire Services Friday left for Shillong with equipment, including high-powered pumps, high-tech equipment and gadgets to assist the local administration in the search and rescue operation, a report from Bhubaneswar said. Pumping of water from the mine was suspended onSaturday last as there was no visible receding of the waterlevel in it. The district authorities had written to the stategovernment seeking high-powered pumps as the two 25 hp pumps, which were being used, were found to be inadequate, an official of the NDRF, which is involved in the rescue operation, said.Kirloskar Brothers had volunteered to provideequipment to drain out the water from the mine to facilitateresumption of the halted search and rescue operation in therat-hole coal pit.Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital Thursday over the coal mine issue. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesdayattacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had on Thursday contradicted media reports which quoted it as saying the trapped minors were suspected dead on the basis of the foul odour the force's divers had smelt when they had gone inside the mine. It said in a statement that the foul smell could be due to the stagnant water in the mine as pumping had been halted for more than 48 hours.Two NDRF teams are engaged in the search and rescueoperation. Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels,usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal.The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat-holes" as eachjust about fits one person. PTI JOP KK AQS