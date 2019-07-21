18 killed in lightning strikes in UP

(Eds: Updating death toll) Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Eighteen people were killed after being struck by lightening in many districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the government said.Seven people were killed in Kanpur, four in Jhansi, three in Hamirpur, two in Fatehpur and one person each died in Jalaun and Chitrakoot districts, a government spokesperson said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of each victim.He also directed officials to ensure that there is no laxity in execution of relief work, the spokesperson said. PTI NAV DPB