18-month-old falls into 60-ft borewell in Haryana village; rescue operations on

/R Hisar, Mar 21 (PTI) A one-and-a-half year boy fell into a 60-feet borewell in a village in Haryana's Hisar district on Wednesday and a massive operation has been launched to rescue him, officials said. A villager said the incident occurred when Nadim was playing outside his house. A team of experts from the National Disaster Response Force and the Army, assisted by civil and police authorities, has launched a operation rescue him. Earthmoving equipment have been pressed into service to rescue the child and oxygen tubes have been dropped inside the well to help him breathe. A medical team is also present at the site. PTI SUN GVS