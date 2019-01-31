18 police inspectors shifted in west UP

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Eighteen police inspectors in western Uttar Pradesh have been shifted to another district on the directive of the election commission, sources said Thursday. The officers were transferred after the election commission directed transfer of all police officers, who were posted for more than three years in a district, the sources said. Nine police inspectors from Muzaffarnagar district, eight from Saharanpur and one from Shamli district have been shifted. PTI CORRHMB