18-year-old beaten to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district allegedly by a local strongman and his aide, police said Thursday.Chetan Sharma was allegedly killed by Bharat Gujjar and one Abhishek over some old enmity in Godhna village under Purkazi police station limits on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Dhananjay Singh said.A murder case has been registered against the duo who are currently on the run, he said.Police said the exact reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.Following the incident, angry locals protested and demanded immediate arrest of those behind it.Officials said security in the village has been tightened and additional forces have been deployed. PTI CORR SOMSOM