18-year-old found hanging from tree in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) In an alleged case of suicide, an 18-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Alipur area of Rohini on Tuesday, police said. Manjeet's lifeless body was spotted by a passerby who informed the police at around 6 am, a senior officer said.Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.Unemployed and depressed, Manjeet became an alcoholic and had frequent quarrels with his family members at his home in Alipur, they said.Last night too, he had an argument with his family and left home at 3 am, the officer said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and the exact cause of the death will be ascertained soon, the police said. PTI AMP RHL