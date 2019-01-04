18-year-old held for sodomising minor boy in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 4 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a four-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli town, they said.According to a complaint lodged by the minor's father, the youth lured the boy to a nearby house and sodomised him, the police said.The accused was caught and thrashed by people in the neighbourhood before he was handed over to the police, they added. PTI CORR DIVDIV