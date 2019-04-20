18-yr-old dies in road mishap in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth died and two of his friends sustained injuries in a road accident in outer Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Himanshu (18), the injured as Sahib (21) and Jayant (18), they said, adding that the other vehicle involved in the accident has not yet been identified. "At around 5:40 am, an accident occurred on Jwalaheri Market Chowk Road. At the spot, a damaged Honda City car was found," a senior police officer said. The three injured persons were rushed to a hospital in a police van, but Himanshu was declared there, he said. Subsequently, a case was registered at Paschim Vihar east was and a probe was initiated, police said. PTI AMP AMP INDIND