18-yr-old man commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Monday, police said. Police were informed about the incident at 8.30 am following which they visited the house. They found Dharmender's body with ligature marks on the neck, they said.He reportedly hanged himself using a dupatta.Investigations revealed that Dharmender along with his cousin Vishal were suspected to be involved in a burglary case at the house of one Kunwarpal who lives in the same locality, a police officer said. Both were interrogated by the police on Sunday for an hour later sent home with their family members, the officer added. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to AIIMS and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI AMP RHL