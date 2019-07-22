18-yr-old man tries to stop scuffle, stabbed to death

(Eds: CHG SLUG) New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death here after he tried to stop a scuffle between two people whose shoulders had brushed, police said on Monday.Five people were involved in the incident that took place in Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Sunday night.Yaseen was killed after he tried to stop a scuffle between 17-year-old Salim (name changed) and Rizwan (29), police said, adding that the 18-year-old was stabbed by Rizwan's friend Shahnawaz (23).Police said a case was lodged and Shahnawaz and Rizwan were arrested. The scuffle broke out after Salim alleged that Rizwan's shoulder had brushed against his and his conversation on mobile-phone got interrupted, police said. The incident took place when Salim and his minor friend Firoz (name changed) were getting down from the first floor of a building and Rizwan and Shahnawaz were climbing the stairs, they said.Yaseen, who was sitting outside the building in an auto-rickshaw, saw them getting into a scuffle and intervened, police said, adding that at this moment Shahnawaz attacked Salim and Firoz, but ended up stabbing Yaseen.Firoz suffered knife injuries while he tried to stop Shahnawaz from fleeing.Police said Firoz and Yaseen were rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Yaseen succumbed to injuries, they added. PTI AMP SLB SLB ANBANBANB