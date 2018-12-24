18K passengers travelled daily by AC local: WR on its one year

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) As the AC local services in the metropolis completed one year today, the Western Railway (WR) on Monday said that on average 18,000 passengers travelled daily with about 1,500 travelling in each service.Since its inception on December 25, 2017 to December 15, 2018, a total of 40.43 lakh passengers had travelled by the AC local, generating revenue of 16.65 crore, the WR said. Besides, the Railways have decided to further extend the introductory fare offer of 1.2 times that of the same journey in First Class for another four months."Initially, the introductory offer was declared for first six months which was further extended for another six months and now for the third time, this offer has been again extended for another four months and the existing fare will now be applicable upto April 24 ,2019," Ravinder Bhakar said.The ticket price for a single journey on the AC train is 1.2 times that of the same journey in First Class and unlike regular local trains, the AC EMU service has the facility of special weekly and fortnightly season ticket. Running between Churchgate in South Mumbai to Virar city in Palghar district, this AC local halts at Marine Lines, Charni Roadd, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayander, Naigaon, Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations in both the directions. Bhakar said that in the top 5 stations in terms of earnings by AC locals are Borivali, Virar, Vasai Road,Bhayander and Andheri respectively.The long cherished dream of Mumbaikars for a cool travelling finally became a reality on December 25, 2017, when the country's first and only air-conditioned suburban train started its maiden run from Borivali, amidst cheers and applause that headed to its destination at Churchgate. The AC local train with state-of-the-art security features consists of automatic door closing system, talk back system, fire fighting system in each coach, etc. "Though the ridership of the AC local was minimal in the early days but slowly and steadily it started gaining momentum and became a major hit among the commuters during the sweltering summer months," Bhakar added. The AC local train presently runs between Churchgate and Virar section with total 12 services in both directions on all days except on Saturday and Sunday, when it is taken up for maintenance. PTI APM RSY GVS