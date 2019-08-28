scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

19 including 4 Bangladeshis convicted in 2014 Burdwan blasts

(Eds: Minor edits in para 2) Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) A special NIA court has convicted 19 people, including four Bangladeshi citizens, in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, officials said on Wednesday. All of them confessed to their crimes before the court, they said. Two people were killed on October 2, 2014 in the busy Khagragarh locality of West Bengal's Burdwan district when an improvised explosive device that they were making went off. The house was taken on rent by banned Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB) as a burqa stitching factory, they said. PTI SKL ABS AAR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos