19 iron ore mines auctioned as on date: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The government Thursday said 19 iron ore mines having reserves worth 581.5 million tonnes (MT) have been auctioned as on date. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Mines Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary said: "As on date, 19 blocks of iron ore have been successfully auctioned with a reserve of 581.577 million tonnes." Additionally, he said, two iron ore mines having a reserves of 93.87 MT have also been put for bidding in Odisha and is at present in the tendering stage. "To ensure supply of raw material by timely auction of leases expiring in 2020....the central government has amended the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2017...making it mandatory for the lease holders to carry out G2 level exploration over the entire mineralised area by April 1, 2019," the minister said. In case the lease holder fails to perform the duties, the state government may take action for enforcing compliance under the statute, he said. PTI SID DRR