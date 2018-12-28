1.9 lakh children missing in last 3 years: WCD

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Over 1.9 lakh children went missing in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was told Friday. From June 2, 2015, to December 21, 2018, a total of 1,91,679 children have gone missing, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar told the Lok Sabha. The highest number of children went missing from Gujarat at 37,063 followed by Madhya Pradesh 32,925 and West Bengal 25,275, he said. The number of children tracked using the Khoya Paya, a child tracking portal, is 5,828, Kumar said. PTI UZM UZM AQSAQS