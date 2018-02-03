19 teams win Wipro Earthian Awards-2017

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) As many as 19 school and college teams from different parts of the country won the prestigious Wipro Earthian Awards-2017. The awards were given away by Azim Premji, Chairman of tech and consulting giant company Wipro Limited, as part of a special day-long event at the company?s Sarjapur campus here recognising the excellence in learning about sustainability within the education process in schools and colleges in India. There were 1,200 submissions for this award from across the country. From these an independent jury recognised eleven school and eight college teams as winning entries, a Wipro press release said. Participating school teams showcased their understanding of biodiversity and water, the themes for schools, through activities and essay submissions. Teams from colleges submitted their entries on the themes of water, waste and mobility in the urban sustainability reporting format. The winning institutes were awarded a certificate along with a cash prize. They will also be involved in a long-term, continuous, collaborative engagement with Wipro, and its expert sustainability partners to enable a deeper understanding of issues pertaining to sustainability. Schools which received the award areCity Montessori School in Lucknow, Purva Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Itaunja in Uttar Pradesh, Government Higher Secondary School in Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh,Government High Schools in Khudmudi and Ghuguwa in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, Holy Angels ISC School and Lecole Chempaka school in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Mahalaxmi High School and Our Lady of Remedies High School in Goa,Rajkiya Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bhilwadi, Rajasthan and Vamanrao Bade Secondary and Higher Secondary School in Umrad, Maharashtra. The winning college teams are CEPT University, College of Engineering in Pune, Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Kozhikode), Kerala, National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, Jharkhand, SASTRA University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. PTI GMS RC