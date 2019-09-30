19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday in connection with the snatching incident in south Delhi's CR Park area in which a woman journalist was injured, police said.The suspect has given vital clues about recovery of the items robbed, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab others involved in the incident.The journalist was attacked on September 22 by two men on bike and was dragged out of a moving auto-rickshaw and robbed. She had to be taken to a hospital as she was seriously injured in the attack.Earlier, the Delhi Police suspended three officers for unsatisfactory investigations into the case. PTI AMP NSD SOMSOM