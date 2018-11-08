19-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangir Puri

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour on Thursday after a scuffle broke out between the two over a petty issue in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri, police said. The deceased, Dipak, alias Balli, was a resident of the area and the accused, Yogesh, has been arrested, they said."When police reached the spot, they learnt that Dipak was stabbed with a knife by his neighbour Yogesh (19). During investigation, police found that a minor scuffle broke out between Dipak and Yogesh last night over a petty issue which was later settled," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said. However, at around 11.40 am on Thursday, the accused allegedly attacked the victim and stabbed him in the chest with a knife and fled from the spot, he said. Dipak was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the officer added.A case was registered, he said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI AMP IJT