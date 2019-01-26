19-yr-old arrested for supplying arms

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A class XII student has been arrested from Nizamuddin area here for allegedly supplying arms, officials said Saturday. The accused identified as Kasif (19), alias Nisar, is a resident of Meerut, they added.On January 21, one Sagar alias Lampak (24), a member of Sunder Bhati gang, was arrested for shooting a transgender on January 19 near Barapulla Flyover, officials said.During interrogation, he had disclosed that he had purchased the weapon from one Kasif, a resident of Meerut, police said. When the police conducted raids at the village of the accused in Meerut, they could not find him. "Thereafter, we received information that Kashif had gone to Nizamuddin Bus Terminal in Delhi to supply arms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.Police laid a trap near the bus terminal and at around 10.15 pm Kashif was apprehended, the DCP said. During interrogation, Kashif said one Sadan, a resident of Meerut, had "enticed" him into supply arms. He used to procure pistols for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 each from Sadan and sell them for around Rs 40,000, officials said, adding one country-made pistol and 18 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. PTI NIT NIT INDIND