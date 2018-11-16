19-yr-old man beaten to death over parking in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was beaten to death after he intervened in an argument over a parking issue, involving his cousin, in Outer Delhi's Sultan Puri area, police said Friday.The incident took place on Thursday around 3.30 pm at a market place in the area.The deceased, Varun, was thrashed by Mannu, his brother Ravi and some other people, who are at large, Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said. On Thursday, Jatin and his friend Deepanker were eating kachori at the market when Mannu along with his friend came there on a scooter and stopped the vehicle in front of them, he said. Kuruvilla said a heated argument broke out between them after Jatin asked Mannu to park his scooter somewhere else.Mannu and his friend started beating Jatin. On seeing this, Deepanker ran and called Jatin's cousin Varun, who tried to pacify the situation, he said.Mannu, too, called his brother Ravi and others. They started beating Varun furiously, Kuruvilla said. Varun became unconscious and was admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital. He suffered injuries to his ribs and severe internal bleeding. He died during the treatment, he added. Initially, a case of attempt to murder was registered, but after his death, a murder case was registered, Kuruvilla said. Police are trying to to arrest the accused persons. PTI NIT SLB ANBANB