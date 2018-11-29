195 exhibitors to take part in CII Agro Tech fair 2018

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Around 195 exhibitors, including 37 overseas exhibitors from eight countries, would participate in the biennial agro technology and business fair, CII Agro Tech 2018, next month, organisers said Thursdau. President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the four-day international agricultural fair on December 1 here, B Thiagarajan, the Chairman of 'States of India' Pavilion, CII Agro Tech India 2018, told reporters here. "We are proud that countries like Canada, China, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and the US are participating," said Thiagarajan. The UK is a partner country this year. "Punjab and Haryana will be the host states for the four-day international agricultural expo," he added. Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal are among the prominent dignitaries who will attend the inaugural session. "The coming together of eight countries makes CII Agro Tech India 2018 a truly international platform to showcase agricultural advancement. It highlights the growing importance of agriculture and food processing sector in India..." he added. Domestic exhibitors from 14 states and more than 40,000 farmers are expected to visit the fair. Giving details of the fair, Sanjay Chhabra, Chairman, Good Earth, CII Agro Tech India 2018 said the event will play a pivotal role in creating a common platform for the farmer community to engage with the industry to explore, learn and adopt new and emerging technologies and farming practices aimed at improving overall productivity and consequently rural income. CII has also scheduled a roundtable with progressive farmers on doubling farmers' income. "The objective is to come out with a roadmap and clear action plan for all the stakeholders to work towards achieving the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double farmers' income in the next five years," he said. PTI SUN RVK MRMR