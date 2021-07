New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a Delhi court to serve life sentence in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was convicted by the Delhi High Court.The high court had set a deadline of December 31 for Kumar to surrender. He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg. PTI SKV URD RKS DPB