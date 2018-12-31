1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Two convicts surrender, Sajjan Kumar likely to surrender later in day

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Former MLAs Kishan Khokhar and Mahender Yadav, who were convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, surrendered before a Delhi court Monday to serve a 10-yr jail term. They were convicted in the case in which 73-year-old former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life for the "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court on December 17.Khokhar and Yadav surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg after the court accepted their application to surrender.Kumar is likely to surrender later in the day.The Delhi High Court had set a deadline of December 31 for them to surrender and undergo prison term.The high court had on December 17 also convicted former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal and Girdhari Lal.The case in which they have been convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area of Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II. The riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards. PTI SKV URD RKS URD DPBDPB