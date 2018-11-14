1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court convicts 2 persons for killing 2 men in south-Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday convicted two persons for killing two men here during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey held Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of south Delhi during the riots. The case was lodged on a complaint filed by Santokh Singh, brother of Hardev Singh. Delhi police had closed the case in 1994 for want of evidence. However, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the riots reopened the case. The court held both the accused guilty under various sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. Both the convicts were taken into custody after the judgment. The court is scheduled to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence Thursday where the convicts may get a maximum punishment of death sentence and minimum punishment of life imprisonment. PTI UK URD SA