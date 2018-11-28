1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC upholds conviction of 80 people

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday upheld the conviction of around 80 people and awarded five year jail term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.The high court dismissed their appeals against the conviction by a trial court for burning houses and curfew violations during the riots.Justice R K Gauba directed all the convicts to surrender within four weeks.The convicts had challenged the August 27, 1996 judgement of a Sessions Court which had convicted 88 out of the 107 people arrested on November 2, 1984 for rioting, burning houses and curfew violation in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi. PTI HMP SKV LLP RKS SA