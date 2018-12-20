1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar moves HC seeking time till Jan 30 to surrender

(Eds: Correcting date in headline, para 1) New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking time till January 30 to surrender in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was recently sentenced to life imprisonment.Kumar, who was directed by the high court on Monday to surrender before authorities by December 31, sought more time saying he has to settle family affairs.Advocate Anil Sharma, representing Kumar, said they need some more time to file appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the high court's verdict and Kumar has to settle his family matters relating to his children and property.The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period. PTI SKV HMP URD KJ SA