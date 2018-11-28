1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC asks police to examine if cases lodged regarding unidentified bodies

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to find out if any cases were lodged in connection with 22 unidentified bodies of victims of the 984 anti-Sikh riots and said the evidence should be re-examined for further action as required under the law.Justice R K Gauba gave the suggestion to the police in his judgement dismissing the 22-year-old appeals of persons convicted and awarded five-year jail term for rioting, looting and burning houses in Trilokpuri area here during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.The high court noted in its verdict that prosecutions in this case covered only 73 homicidal deaths, whereas a total of 95 bodies were "gathered during the night of November 2-3, 1984" as per the FIR."It is likely that 22 homicidal deaths may not have seen any criminal action initiated against anyone till date. "In the foregoing facts and circumstances, this court directs the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to have the material, and the evidence, in above nature, re-examined by an appropriate agency for such further action under the criminal law as may be requisite," the high court said. PTI HMP SKV RT