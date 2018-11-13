1984 anti-Sikh riots probe: Delegation meets Prez Kovind over notifying name of a SIT member

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A delegation of eminent citizens, including former Army chief J J Singh and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and requested him to ask the Supreme Court to immediately notify the name of third member of the SIT formed to supervise probe into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases.Besides Lekhi and Singh, the other members of the delegation included Supreme Court senior advocate Rupinder S Suri, Rajasthan additional advocate general Gurcharan S Gill and former MLA R P Singh."The SIT which was suppose to give its report within two to three months is not able to function in absence of a member and we have gone to give the representation to the President of India that there should be an immediate notification to name the member," Lekhi said.It the letter, the delegation insisted that he asks the apex court to immediately notify the name of third member of the Special Investigation Team formed to monitor further probe into 186 anti-Sikh riots cases of 1984 mainly in Delhi and other states."We, the concerned citizens are making this fervent appeal to you for your urgent intervention as the things have indeed come to a very sorry pass," the letter, signed by Lekhi, Singh, Suri and Gill, said.The SIT has been empowered to examine afresh evidence in cases which had even been closed. The constitution of the new SIT, however, was delayed as a former IPS officer refused to be its member. PTI UZM NSD