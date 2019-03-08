1mg.com Certified as Safe, Secure and Trustworthy E-pharmacy by LegitScript

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India(NewsVoir)1mg has earned its LegitScript certification verifying 1mg to be a safe and credible digital healthcare company. LegitScript is a verification and monitoring service for healthcare companies including E-pharmacies. It is the only such service recognised by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), USA. In addition, some EU government agencies have referred to LegitScript as the "appropriate authority". Many of the worlds leading companies like facebook, google, visa and master card also recognize LegitScript Certification. 1mg.com is the first Indian digital healthcare company to earn LegitScript certification. Prashant Tandon, Founder 1mg said, "It only reinforces that at 1mg we are committed to provide highest quality of healthcare services across the country. LegitScript has extremely rigorous process of verification and we are glad that we are at par with international quality standards. 1mg.com is Indias leading integrated digital health platform which provides services like e-Pharmacy, e-diagnostics and e-consultation. 1mg's mission is to make healthcare accessible, affordable and understandable. 1mg.com also provides unbiased information related to medicines, ayurvedic herbs, laboratory tests and general healthcare. PWRPWR