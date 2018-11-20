2 Army personnel injured in ceasefire violation in Poonch & Rajouri

(Eds: Correcting headline) /R Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Two Army personnel were injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts on Tuesday, officials said. The Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small-arm firing along the LoC in Figwar and Malti areas of the Poonch sector, the officials said. One Armyman suffered injuries and has been hospitalised, the officials said, adding that one shell had landed in Poonch town. There was another violation of ceasefire in Laam belt of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, with an Armyman injured in a sniper fire, the officials said, adding that he had been hospitalised. PTI ABHMB