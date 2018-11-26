2 arrested at Delhi airport with gold bars

/RNew Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Customs officials have arrested two men at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 79 lakh into the country, an official statement said Monday. The duo were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai via Bahrain on Friday, the statement said. A search resulted in the recovery of two gold bars and "one cut-piece of" gold bar, weighing 2.5 kg, wrapped in black adhesive tape, having a market value of Rs 79.11 lakh, it said. The two have been arrested and the gold bars seized, it added. PTI AKV HMB