2 arrested at Imphal airport for smuggling drugs

Imphal, Feb 16 (PTI) Two people were arrested in separate incidents by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) Police at Imphal International Airport Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle out drugs. NAB sleuths seized 7.75 kg of opium from the baggage of a Madhya Pradesh resident who was to board an IndiGo flight for New Delhi from the Imphal airport, according to an official statement issued here. The person was arrested and a case was registered, it added. In another incident, a Manipuri resident was arrested after one kg of brown sugar was recovered from his baggage before he was to fly to Kolkata, police said. A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, they said. "IndiGo confirms that in two separate incidents at Imphal airport this morning, our security staff suspected contraband items while screening passenger's check-in baggage," the airline said in a statement.