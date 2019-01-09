2 arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 19,000

Kota, Jan 9 (PTI) Two officials at the Public Health Engineering Department were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 19,000, police said. Acting on a complaint lodged by a contractor, a trap was laid by sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau and they arrested Hajarilal Meena, an engineer, and Dilkhush Meena, junior accountant at the department, they said. The complainant, Bhagwan Sahay Sharma, had sought a payment of Rs 4 lakh for supply of water by tankers in 2017-18 but Hajarilal demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 and Dilkhush asked for Rs 7,000 for clearing the bills, said Additional SP, ACB, Prerna Shekhawat. The two accused would be produced before the court on Thursday, she added. PTI CORR SNESNE