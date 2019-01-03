2 arrested for burglary in Delhi's Patel Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested for alleged burglary at a house in Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said Thursday.The accused were identified as Naseem (39) and Sayyad Saud Hassan (29), both residents of Delhi, officials said.Manmeet Singh filed a complaint that on December 16 some men broke locks of his house and burgled Rs 12-13 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 7-8 lakh, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said.Police identified the two accused with the help of CCTV footage installed outside the house, he said.Hassan was apprehended from Darya Ganj and Nadeem from Seelampur, he added.During interrogation, the accused revealed that they along with their accomplice Shahzad committed several burglaries in different areas of Delhi in the last ten years, the officer said.They used to carry house breaking instruments in their scooter and target locked houses, he said.Two motorcycles, one scooter, house breaking instruments, gold jewellery and Rs 87,000 in cash were recovered from them, police said. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM